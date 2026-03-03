Discomfort deficit: Why we are struggling to sit with our feelings

In the weeks after a breakup, 32-year-old Shubhika Joshi, a Mumbai-based product manager found herself doing something familiar— scrolling. Not compulsively, or desperately, but just instinctively. Her five-year-old relationship had ended. The difficult conversations were over. But instead of relief, there was a low-grade agitation that seemed to demand distraction. “I wasn’t sad exactly,” she says. “I just didn’t want to sit with myself.”

Her response was not unusual. Clinicians say it reflects a growing psychological pattern: an inability to remain with the emotional aftermath once the immediate crisis has passed. The discomfort of ambiguity—What now? Who am I without this?—felt harder to tolerate than the relationship itself for Joshi.

Across workplaces, relationships, and inner lives, psychologists are noticing a similar shift. People are increasingly quick to exit uncomfortable conversations, abandon slow-moving goals, numb emotional activation, or seek immediate reassurance. Many therapists now describe this as “discomfort deficit”, which is a reduced capacity to stay with psychological, emotional, and interpersonal difficulty long enough for it to be processed, integrated, or resolved.

A LIFE WITHOUT FRICTION

Modern life has become efficient at eliminating friction. Communication is constant, but also infinitely avoidable. Work follows us every where, but difficult conversations can be ghosted. “We are constantly trying to return to calm without allowing the nervous system to complete the arc of activation and recovery,” says Delhi-based creative arts psychotherapist Anshuma Kshetrapal. “Instead of going through discomfort, we are trying to bypass it.”

Psychologists have a name for this pattern: experiential avoidance. Coined in clinical psychology, experiential avoidance refers to the tendency to evade uncomfortable internal experiences, emotions, thoughts, bodily sensations, even when doing so causes long-term harm. The discomfort itself is treated as the problem, rather than the information it carries. It plays out as scrolling through distress. Ghosting instead of confronting. Quitting when progress slows. Overworking to avoid feeling. Oversleeping to escape activation. These behaviours look different on the surface, but they serve the same function: short-circuiting emotional experience. “What people are trying to do is regulate their nervous system without doing the work of going through activation,” Kshetrapal explains.

RELIEF IS NOT THE SAME AS RECOVERY

A major driver of discomfort deficit is the way modern self-care culture confuses relief with restoration. “Healthy self-care expands your window of tolerance over time,” says Dr Murali Krishna, consultant psychiatrist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru. “You feel more resourced, clearer, and capable of meeting challenges afterwards.” Avoidance disguised as self-care produces the opposite effect. It leaves problems unresolved and often generates guilt, anxiety, and a sense of stagnation.

Kshetrapal adds that intent alone doesn’t determine whether something is self-care. “Even socially approved behaviours such as excessive productivity or gymming can act as avoidance if they help you bypass emotional processing rather than move through it.” Emotional intelligence coach Taylor Elizabeth frames the distinction bluntly: Does this choice help me face my life with more confidence tomorrow, or am I using it to escape what I don’t want to feel today? Confusing the two leaves people feeling calm but fragile.

Discomfort tolerance is not innate. “Our nervous system is neuroplastic,” says Kshetrapal. “It adapts to what we repeatedly do.” When discomfort is consistently met with distraction, numbing, or withdrawal, the nervous system learns that discomfort is dangerous and must be escaped. Over time, this has consequences which include lower frustration tolerance, heightened anxiety, increased rumination and a growing distrust in one’s ability to cope.

Krishna notes that people begin to exit situations earlier. “Slow progress starts to feel intolerable. Doubt becomes threatening. Boredom feels like danger.” This also affects cognition. “If you cannot stay with discomfort, you cannot think through it,” Kshetrapal explains.

EFFECTS OF UNPROCESSED DISTRESS

One of the most under-recognized effects of low discomfort tolerance is the inability to hold contradictory truths. Psychological health, therapists say, depends on the capacity to hold ambivalence. This means having the ability to nurse ideas and thoughts such as, “This hurts and I can survive it,” or “I feel conflicted and I don’t need to resolve it immediately.” However, when discomfort tolerance is low, the psyche seeks simplification, explains Kshetrapal. “Someone must be wrong. Something must end. The feeling must disappear.” This is why many modern conflicts escalate quickly.

Unprocessed distress does not stay contained. One neglected area such as grief, resentment or fear begins to infect others. Motivation drops. Relationships strain. Deepti Chandy, therapist and COO at Anna Chandy & Associates, Bengaluru, agrees. “Avoiding discomfort doesn’t replenish us, it drains us,” she says. Ironically, people who allow themselves to experience discomfort early—after loss, conflict, or failure—often recover more sustainably than those who push through without processing.

While younger generations are often blamed for low frustration tolerance, therapists caution against generational moralizing. “This is largely environmental,” says Chandy. “Instant relief is available to all age groups now.” Certain personality traits such as high sensitivity, anxiety, perfectionism, novelty seeking, can increase vulnerability. But even resilient individuals struggle when environments reward speed, busy-ness, and visible output while penalizing slowness and recovery. “Very few systems actually allow people to go through discomfort without risking income, status, or stability,” Kshetrapal notes. In such conditions, avoidance becomes adaptive rather than lazy.

SMALL STEPS TO BETTER TOLERANCE

Rebuilding tolerance requires intentional exposure. “Think of it like rebuilding strength after time away from exercise,” says Elizabeth. “You don’t start heavy. You start small.” This might mean:

u Staying in a difficult conversation slightly longer

u Delaying distraction by a few minutes

u Allowing uncertainty without immediate resolution

u Noticing the urge to escape and pausing

Each experience teaches the nervous system a crucial lesson: this is uncomfortable, but survivable. The strength is not in fixing discomfort immediately, but in holding it long enough to understand it, says Kshetrapal. In a culture designed to eliminate friction, learning to stay with conflict, uncertainty, and oneself may be the most psychologically radical act available.

Divya Naik is an independent journalist based in Mumbai.

