Women’s wellness: Take the heroine's journey towards a balanced life
SummaryTired of the busy life, people today are embracing workshops that explore an alternate idea of living anchored in feminine wisdom
Modern workplaces and social systems we have in place today reflect a deep-rooted misalignment with natural feminine cycles and energies. Perhaps, the most significant indicator of this is the global shift in the way time is perceived. Indigenous cultures around the world followed the lunar calendar which honored natural rhythms. Lunar time is cyclical in nature and emphasizes the patterns of death and rebirth captured metaphorically in the phenomena of the waxing and waning moon.