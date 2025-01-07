Women’s wellness: Take the heroine's journey towards a balanced life

While it may seem interminable, there’s a quiet yet profound shift unfolding that questions the current paradigms. Globally, there is a growing interest about the ancient wisdom of the divine feminine and its contemporary applications in daily life for healthy living. An extremely current illustration of this interest is the trend of cycle syncing that got popular last year among millennials and Gen Z. The practice encourages women to align their diet and lifestyle with the menstrual cycle. The menstrual phase, for instance, is a time to do low-impact exercises like yoga or walking while the follicular phase when estrogen levels are rising is a time to go for high intensity exercises.