Balancing joy and health: Your guide to a guilt-free festive season

As the comforting scent of ghee-laden sweets and crispy savouries fills the air, you know that Deepavali is around the corner. While the festival is surely a feast of the senses, it also comes with the risk of overindulgence—late night parties, endless mithais, and heavy meals that can leave us sluggish well after the festivities. The good news: health doesn’t have to take a back seat to celebration. Experts whom Lounge spoke to suggest that with a little mindfulness, families can enjoy the festivities fully while staying energised and healthy.

The key is not deprivation, but quick recovery and course correction points out Annie Karwar, a functional medicine practitioner and founder of Functional Medicine International (FMI) in Delhi. “After a big meal or a heavy party night, skipping a meal or eating a simple protein-only meal can reset the body. A light dinner without salt helps reduce water retention, while sugar-free electrolytes and green tea support recovery," she says. She also recommends a large bowl of vegetable soup or pairing lighter meals with protein options like an omelette or tofu scramble.

Movement, she adds, is equally important—even if it’s not a full workout. “On days of poor sleep, shift the workout to the evening, go for a swim, or practice gentle yoga. The most successful festive survivors are those who never skip movement entirely—they adapt instead," she informs.

This idea of balance rather than abstinence is echoed by Veena V, chief clinical dietician and HOD – department of clinical nutrition and dietetics, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, who notes that research shows most adults gain between 0.5–1 kg during the festive season. “While this may seem minimal, the weight is often retained, contributing to long-term weight gain. Coupled with the temptation of high-calorie foods and a reduction in physical activity, the holidays can pose a challenge for maintaining a balanced diet," she advises.

Her practical hacks include staying hydrated, prioritising sleep, and balancing indulgence with activity—whether through short workouts or family games. “Practice mindful eating by savouring quality treats, listening to your body, and choosing smaller portions. Opt for whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats while cutting down on sugar, salt, and alcohol. Stay brisk by engaging in fun activities with family and friends or short home-based workouts to balance indulgence and maintain well-being."

KEEPING YOUNG TUMMIES HEALTHY

Keeping a tab on children’s nutrition may take a backseat amidst all the bustle of Deepavali. To avoid this, experts urge parents to adopt healthier practices. “Children mirror adults and parents are their role models. When parents show restraint and balance, children naturally follow suit. So, if you want them to limit their festive food intake, you must do the same," observes Dr Stephanie Rachel D’Souza, consultant – paediatrician and neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bengaluru. She recommends choosing natural sweets and fruits over packaged mithai and ensuring children brush their teeth after sugary treats. “Limit screen time—even video calls— and encourage at least an hour of outdoor play or physical activity daily."

Paediatric hepatologist Dr. Ashritha A, consultant – pediatric hepatology & liver transplant, Aster Whitefield Hospital, warns that excess sugar and fried foods are a leading cause of childhood obesity and fatty liver, conditions that are rising alarmingly in children. “Avoiding festive foods altogether will not work and take away the fun of the season. So, allow small quantities of sweets and fried snacks, but balance them with nutritious meals and adequate hydration—at least 1.5 to 2 litres of water a day. A little sweet after a meal is fine, as long as nutritious food is consumed the rest of the day," she recommends.

The message from experts is clear—Deepavali need not be a tug-of-war between enjoyment and health. With mindful choices, quick course corrections, and a focus on balance, families can light up the season with energy and wellness, emerging on the other side feeling festive, refreshed, and ready for the year ahead.

5 FESTIVE WELLNESS HACKS TO REMEMBER

Course correct quickly – After a heavy feast, reset with a light protein meal or vegetable soup the next day. Pick your indulgence – Enjoy your favourite sweet guilt-free, but avoid constant grazing on snacks. Stay on the move – Even a 10-minute walk, stretch, or yoga session helps offset late nights. Be a role model for kids – If parents show restraint with sweets, children are more likely to follow. Hydrate and balance – Drink 1.5–2 litres of water daily and pair festive treats with wholesome meals. Fun social activities – Engage yourself in fun physical activities or short home-based workouts with family and friends.

Deepa Natarajan Lobo is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.

