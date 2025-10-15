Balancing joy and health: Your guide to a guilt-free festive season

As the comforting scent of ghee-laden sweets and crispy savouries fills the air, you know that Deepavali is around the corner. While the festival is surely a feast of the senses, it also comes with the risk of overindulgence—late night parties, endless mithais, and heavy meals that can leave us sluggish well after the festivities. The good news: health doesn’t have to take a back seat to celebration. Experts whom Lounge spoke to suggest that with a little mindfulness, families can enjoy the festivities fully while staying energised and healthy.