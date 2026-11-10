How to shake off post-festive blues

After weeks of shopping, planning and family get-togethers, the Diwali season has come to an end. There was plenty of laughter, food and family time, and I should be basking in a lovely post-festive glow. Instead, I’m feeling rather miserable. The thought of returning to normal life feels inexplicably depressing. I’m missing the people who were here, the plans we made, and most of all, the excitement of having something to look forward to.
Apparently, I’m not alone. For Mumbai-based entrepreneur Ritika Basu, the first sign of post-festival blues is irritability. “Little things that wouldn’t normally bother me suddenly get under my skin,” she says. “There’s this unsettling feeling of emptiness as though something important is suddenly missing from my life.”
The joy of looking forward
Much of our enjoyment of a festival begins long before the day of the celebration—there are invitations to accept, menus to plan, gifts to buy, old friends to catch up with, and family members from different cities to meet.
“A huge part of human happiness lies in the anticipation of something positive,” says Mumbai-based clinical psychologist Ashmi Shah. “Our brain’s reward system gets remarkably active while we count down to something special, often providing a steady stream of motivation and excitement that cushions daily stress.” The problem is that the things we are looking forward to eventually happen, but the ordinary tasks that we put on hold during the festive season pile up and are still there, waiting for us.
For Basu, the festive season begins with Durga Puja, usually in mid-October, and stretches through Diwali and ends with Christmas in December. Having grown up in Kolkata, she remains deeply attached to Durga Puja and is actively involved in organising the celebrations in her neighbourhood in Mumbai. “The first morning after Vijay Dashami (after ten days of frenetic activity) is particularly difficult for me. Sometimes, the feeling is worse than a breakup,” she says. Basu has experienced this emotional low after major festivals for as long as she can remember. After one particularly busy Durga Puja a few years ago, she and a friend found themselves exchanging messages about how unmoored they felt once it was over. “Neither of us could concentrate on work. We felt unusually sleepy, listless and completely unmotivated,” she recalls. “It’s not that ordinary life has suddenly become worse. It’s just that after experiencing so much colour and togetherness, the everyday world feels a little devoid of colour.”
Shah says this isn’t unusual. “When normal life resumes, the shift can feel jarring simply because of the dramatic contrast. Daily life hasn’t suddenly become boring; your mind is just adjusting back to a quieter, baseline level of stimulation,” Shah says.
Festival fatigue
Post-festive blues come in all shades and some are not related to missing the fun. Sometimes, it’s a debilitating exhaustion that hits when it’s all over. Diwali can involve an impressive amount of socialising, often alongside the usual demands of work and home. There are late nights, early mornings, meals to plan, guests to entertain, and the expectation that one should be delighted by all of it.
“Some of us come away energised by a full house, the conversations, the noise and the closeness. Others find that several days of company, however loving, leave them depleted,” says Dr Divya G Nallur, clinical director at Amaha, a mental health hospital in Bengaluru. “Feeling relieved when the house empties doesn’t say anything about how much you care, and neither does wanting the celebrations to go on longer. A little sadness afterwards is common too, and often reflects how much the time together meant.”
And then there’s the work behind the celebrations, which doesn’t always get acknowledged. “Someone has to remember which relatives haven’t been visited yet, who doesn’t eat onion and garlic, whose gift is still pending, when the sweets need to be ordered, and how to seat two family members who don’t get along,” says Nallur. By the time the festival ends, the exhaustion can be all consuming.
Family reunions can be emotionally demanding for other reasons too. You might be a fully independent adult for most of the year, only to find yourself slipping into familiar patterns the moment you’re back with your parents or siblings. “An adult who runs their own home may find themselves being faced with uncomfortable questions about their food choices, or may slip into a familiar role as the peacekeeper, the responsible one or the youngest family member,” Nallur says. “Some find it a little disorienting after building a separate life. Others enjoy it, and being able to lean on parents for a few days feels like a welcome break.” Every family gathering is not entirely happy. Old disagreements, uncomfortable questions about marriage or careers, and the absence of people who were once part of the celebrations can complicate the occasion. “Festivals can remind us of people who are no longer with us, relationships that have changed or things we wish were different in our lives,” says Nagpur-based psychologist Prerana Agrawal. “We might be happy celebrating with our family, but still feel sad about certain things.” Sometimes, it’s only after everyone has gone home that we have the time to think about those feelings.
Back to the routine
The temptation, when faced with an unexpectedly empty calendar, is to fill it again with another dinner, a weekend away, something to look forward to avoid thinking about the fact that the festivities are over. “I tend to throw myself into work, or seek out other social gatherings, perhaps as a way of filling that sudden void and easing myself back into everyday life,” Basu says. Sometimes, she’ll plan a short getaway to prolong the festive feeling. But she also recognizes that there’s no instant remedy. “You can keep yourself busy, change your surroundings or make new plans, but the heart and mind take their own sweet time to return to ordinary life.”