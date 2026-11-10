How to shake off post-festive blues

Family reunions can be emotionally demanding for other reasons too. You might be a fully independent adult for most of the year, only to find yourself slipping into familiar patterns the moment you’re back with your parents or siblings. “An adult who runs their own home may find themselves being faced with uncomfortable questions about their food choices, or may slip into a familiar role as the peacekeeper, the responsible one or the youngest family member,” Nallur says. “Some find it a little disorienting after building a separate life. Others enjoy it, and being able to lean on parents for a few days feels like a welcome break.” Every family gathering is not entirely happy. Old disagreements, uncomfortable questions about marriage or careers, and the absence of people who were once part of the celebrations can complicate the occasion. “Festivals can remind us of people who are no longer with us, relationships that have changed or things we wish were different in our lives,” says Nagpur-based psychologist Prerana Agrawal. “We might be happy celebrating with our family, but still feel sad about certain things.” Sometimes, it’s only after everyone has gone home that we have the time to think about those feelings.