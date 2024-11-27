Fad or fact: Do detox diets or cleanses really work?

The idea to eat clean and shed some extra pounds always peaks during this time of year, whether it is to fit into that sparkly dress or to get a head start on a New Year’s resolution. In the last few years, a range of detox recipes and cleanses have become popular— be it the Hollywood-approved Master Cleanse diet that involves drinking a concoction of water, lemon juice, cayenne pepper and maple syrup through the day for 10 days, sticking to a diet of only green juices, or eating salads for several days.

Proponents of detox diets usually claim that they improve the immune system, boost energy levels and aid weight loss. However, while new cleanse recipes tend to go viral, the question that remains is: do these methods really work? Are they even necessary in the first place?

According to a 2008 Harvard paper, weight loss as a result of a detox diet is gained back almost immediately when the person starts eating solid foods again. “A detox plan isn’t a weight loss plan," notes Mumbai-based clinical dietician and sports nutritionist Zainab Gulamhusein. “Detox diets like fasting diets, juice or green juice diets aren’t essential since our own bodies naturally detoxify and filter toxins through the liver, kidneys, lungs, skin, and the digestive system," Gulamhusein says.

Detoxes are largely pseudo-medical concepts. And if a body isn’t naturally expelling waste or toxins, it probably needs medical attention. “The belief that detoxing boosts energy is debatable as these energy boosts come from sugar withdrawal, temporary calorie restriction or could just be placebo," says Dr Aklesh Tandekar, head consultant critical care, Wockhardt hospitals, Mumbai. According to Tandekar, the belief that detoxing aids in weight loss is a misconception, as weight loss takes place due to calorie restriction and not toxin removal.

“Detoxes might aid weight loss, but they deprive the body and the gut of essential nutrients," Mumbai-based nutritionist Maithili Kelkar says. “When the body doesn’t get enough nutrition, it causes the gut microbiome to suffer, causing an imbalance of gut bacteria, which negatively impacts metabolism, immunity and mood."

To boost the body’s natural detox process, Gulamhusein advises focussing on a wholesome and balanced diet and paying attention to hydration. “Intermittent fasting can support metabolism, and green juices do provide nutrients, but in consuming them, the body often doesn’t get fibre and other essential nutrients," she says. Tandekar recommends a holistic approach that includes “regular physical exercise, sleep for 7- 9 hours and stress management with meditation, mindfulness or yoga."

For an organic approach to gut-cleansing, adopt a diet of whole foods, antimicrobial spices, and fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut and kimchi. These foods support a balanced gut microbiome and help enhance natural detox pathways. “Probiotic foods provide an effective detox that enhances metabolism, energy, and long-term health in a way traditional fad detoxes simply can’t match," Kelkar says.

Sumitra Nair is an independent journalist based in Kochi.