Fad or fact: Do detox diets or cleanses really work?

The idea to eat clean and shed some extra pounds always peaks during this time of year, whether it is to fit into that sparkly dress or to get a head start on a New Year’s resolution. In the last few years, a range of detox recipes and cleanses have become popular— be it the Hollywood-approved Master Cleanse diet that involves drinking a concoction of water, lemon juice, cayenne pepper and maple syrup through the day for 10 days, sticking to a diet of only green juices, or eating salads for several days.