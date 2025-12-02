Why doing nothing is the antidote your overstimulated mind needs

On most evenings, when he shuts the door of his Bengaluru apartment behind him, public relations consultant Nitin Narain enters a world many people today find unbearable: silence. There is no podcast filling the room, no Netflix hum, no reflexive scroll to drown out the day. “Even when the television is on, the volume is usually off," he says. “There’s something incredibly calming about a quiet room—it gives me the space to hear myself think. Silence doesn’t feel empty. It feels like peace quietly wrapping itself around me."

Narain has lived alone for a decade and calls solitude his “meaningful ritual". Mornings are for easing gently into the day; evenings are for unwinding and releasing the weight of people, meetings, and noise. But his relationship with quiet is almost an outlier now. For many, solitude triggers unease, irritability, even panic. Silence feels like a void we must immediately fill. As younger generations grow more uncomfortable with being alone, psychologists note an alarming pattern: Our devices soothe us more than our own minds do.

WHY SILENCE FEELS UNCOMFORTABLE

“Excessive exposure to digital media has trained our brains to constantly seek stimulation from the moment we wake up to the moment we go to bed," says clinical psychologist Kanika Jindal based in Delhi. “This makes it difficult to tolerate being alone." Silence has become synonymous with an absence of validation, of distraction, of dopamine. And modern life reinforces this at every level. Jindal identifies three major forces behind solitude becoming unsafe:

Digital overstimulation: Our brains are conditioned to expect constant input. “Social media stories showing friends having fun while you sit at home intensify loneliness," she notes.

Structural loneliness: Nuclear families, single-child homes, long work hours, and interstate jobs leave young adults without built-in companionship.

Curated realities: A digital culture showcasing only the highlight reel of life deepens the discomfort of our own unfiltered moments. In short, our nervous systems no longer recognize quiet.

When someone cannot sit alone without reaching for distraction, psychologists see it not as a flaw but as a signal. “It often indicates you are struggling to manage your own thoughts and emotions," says Jindal. “A dysregulated self engages in negative self-talk." Mumbai-based counselling psychologist Shevantika Nanda agrees, “Silence reveals a mind avoiding confrontation with its own contents. Thoughts become louder. Rumination increases. Regrets and anxieties take over."

It isn’t the quiet that scares us. It’s what the quiet amplifies. Therapist Kratika Gupta based in West Bengal adds a deeper generational layer. “Many people grew up in volatile environments where parents were always busy. So peace and silence now feel threatening. They bring up suppressed emotions and memories we don’t hold space for."

WHY WE REACH FOR DISTRACTION

According to Jindal, many clients maintain composure through the workday but collapse emotionally once home. “Being alone amplifies internal struggles," she says. This leads to “maladaptive coping such as alcohol use, excessive digital consumption, or staying around emotionally unsafe people for a fleeting sense of belongingness." Nanda explains what happens psychologically. “Constant stimulation shifts us from internal awareness to external attention. Genuine self-awareness becomes nearly impossible." Gupta describes it as eroding the relationship we have with ourselves, because we stop noticing our emotions and thoughts altogether. “Our nervous systems become dependent on devices for regulation. We rely on trends instead of inner cues," she says. Distraction, in other words, feels safer than introspection.

Modern culture collapses all forms of aloneness into one. But psychologists differentiate between solitude and isolation. “Solitude is being alone by choice," Jindal explains. “It promotes relaxation, independence, and meaningful engagement." Intentional solitude leads to emotional regulation, mental recharge, clarity, independence and creativity. Isolation, how ever, forced or unwanted “increases depression, anxiety, and suicidality".