Why doing nothing is the antidote your overstimulated mind needs

Emotional maturity is not learned in conversation but in quiet. Gupta says, “Emotional maturity needs solitude. In stillness we learn to notice emotions, sit with discomfort, reflect, and build confidence." Nanda adds that solitude strengthens social cognition and empathy, making us less reactive and more grounded. For some, like Narain, silence is not a void but a homecoming. “I believe the more I lean into solitude, the more I’ll uncover not just better ideas, but a deeper version of myself," he says. For others, like Ravi, it is a gateway: “Depending on how deep you want to go, you can unravel the universe in you."