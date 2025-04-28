Double Workouts: All you need to know about the twice-a-day fitness routine

Ever wondered what separates a professional athlete from the rest of us? If you are thinking it’s their skills and gifts, it’s something much more basic: it is discipline and dedication to train twice a day. That’s what makes them physically fit to perform at a high level over long periods of time without losing their edge. A majority of us don’t even manage or try to carve out the time to exercise, train or play a sport even once a day. However, there is a growing tribe of regular people —especially runners and those who play some sport recreationally—making time for physical activities two times a day multiple times a week.