‘We shouldn't use Mounjaro as a way to get skinny’: Dr Alexandra Sowa
Sanjukta Sharma 8 min read 28 May 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Summary
For Dr Alexandra Sowa, author of ‘The Ozempic Revolution’, getting onto GLP-1 drugs like Mounjaro or Ozempic is not a short-term weight loss fad but a lifelong treatment
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
An obesity and internal medicine specialist based in New York, Dr Alexandra Sowa has been researching and practising obesity medicine for about a decade now. For her — and her practice at her company So Well — Ozempic is not much of a revolution. But her new book belies that familiarity. Titled The Ozempic Revolution, it’s the first comprehensive user guide to GLP-1s—from the science and pop culture resonances of weight loss drugs and detailed guides to optimising benefits.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story