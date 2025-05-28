‘We shouldn't use Mounjaro as a way to get skinny’: Dr Alexandra Sowa

We start with the habit foundation — learning how to track our food, not for calories but really for understanding why we’re eating. Are we hungry? The food foundation is about meal planning. How am I going to get my protein in? Am I going to do eggs today? Am I going to do beans? Am I going to do meat? Protein is the most important macronutrient that you (ought to) get in every meal because your body doesn’t have a lot of capacity to eat when we start these medications. I take people through what a robust diet looks like. And then finally the thing that nobody talks about but I think is potentially the most important: the mental foundation. How are you thinking about this journey? How will you respond to criticism? How do you respond to that headline that tries to give you fear or inspiration? This journey is not about skinny, it is about health.