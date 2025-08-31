‘Longevity is a disciplined daily practice than a miracle product’: Dr Shriram Nene
The heart specialist on his passion for longevity, why Indians need to establish healthier boundaries with their work and the big lesson learnt when he went vegan in his pursuit for better health
“Cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon, healthcare innovator, tech innovator, producer and storyteller": Dr Shriram Nene wears multiple hats that very naturally converge on one common subject: health. Moving to India from the US in 2011 with a vision to scale medicine and make it accessible to the country’s billion-strong population through media and health tech, Nene today seems comfortable juggling multiple roles outside the operating room. Besides founding the AI-driven platform, Pathfinder Health Sciences that “reimagines preventive care", he is also gaining recognition as a longevity expert who has been invited to speak on the subject at events such as IISC’s RISE - For Healthy Aging Longevity India Conference 2025 and the INK Experience at the 2024 TiE Global Summit in Bengaluru. And then there’s his turn as a health influencer where he regularly doles out health and life advice on social media to his 500k plus followers.