You have become a longevity evangelist in the country today. What is it about this field that drives you especially when a lot of it, in terms of solutions, remains ambiguous and inaccessible to most of us?

For me, longevity is not just about adding years to life—it’s about adding life to those years. Science is evolving rapidly, but even today we know enough to meaningfully change outcomes. I’m drawn to this field because I’ve seen, as a surgeon, what happens when we only intervene late in disease. By shifting the focus to prevention and optimization, we can help people live not just longer, but better, more productive lives. And yes, not everything is accessible right now—but by building awareness, lowering costs through technology, and engaging the right stakeholders, we can make cutting-edge interventions mainstream over time.