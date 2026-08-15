Can exercise offset the harm caused by alcohol?

“Oh! You can afford to drink because you workout, you are fit, and a little bit of alcohol won’t affect you.” Either you have heard, or earnestly presented, this argument while enjoying a pint or a glass of something alcoholic. Personally, I prefer a pint (or two) after finishing a race and cocktails after my last strength and conditioning session of the week. But I know well that I cannot afford to drink despite working out, playing sports and doing endurance activities. Doctors, a lot of peer reviewed scientific studies, and fitness experts confirm that an active lifestyle and being fit are no antidote to the risks of alcohol.
“Many fitness-conscious individuals believe regular workouts can offset alcohol intake. Unfortunately, exercise does not completely neutralise alcohol’s harmful effects. Even socially acceptable moderate drinking over weekends can impair fitness progress and increase visceral fat despite regular gym activity,” says Dr. Sushrut Singh, additional director for gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital, Noida.
Alcohol cancels exercise benefits
In fact, alcohol actually undoes quite a few benefits of exercise. Alcohol hampers muscle repair, leaves you dehydrated, worsens sleep, slows your metabolism, and strains your liver, says Dr Subhash Agal, head of gastroenterology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. “Alcohol consumption can potentially drag down your performance and leave your body taking much longer to bounce back after a workout. So, even if you are someone who trains consistently, drinking heavily or too often can still catch up with you over time. Staying active helps… no doubt about that, but it does not cancel out the risks that come with regular drinking,” says Agal.
There was a time when many, including doctors and health professionals, believed a glass of wine is good for the heart and a shot of brandy with hot water and honey is an effective remedy for cough and cold. However, thanks to a host of extensive research conducted in the last 10 years we now know that alcohol has no medicinal qualities whatsoever. “For a long time, people believed that a glass of red wine here and there was doing their heart some good, mostly because red wine contains antioxidants like resveratrol,” notes Agal. That “evidence” came from observational studies conducted several decades ago. “Larger, more recent studies show the risks from alcohol usually outweigh any small benefit. Most doctors today don’t advise drinking for health reasons. You can get the same antioxidants from fruits, nuts, and vegetables without the harms that come with alcohol,” adds Agal.
The World Health Organization (WHO) explicitly states that no amount of alcohol is safe for human consumption. An US government study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs in June this year found that the risk of premature death from an illness or injury directly attributable to alcohol was high among those who consumed two drinks a day and the harmful effects of alcohol started from the very first drink.