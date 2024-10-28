Dry skin? Try body oils for a little extra pampering

Introduce body oils into your self-care routine this winter, when a gentle oil massage is not only therapeutic but also supremely comforting

There are times during the winter when your skin seems to drink in all the lotions and creams you can feed it—and still remain dry. This is especially true for those who have dry skin but even those with oily or combination skins face this, especially on elbows, knees, upper arms, and the torso, which can get dry and flaky because they are usually sadly neglected during self-care routines. Here’s a tip: ditch those extra-greasy, heavy duty lotions and switch to body oils. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Indians have been using body oils for centuries, the global beauty and wellness world is also waking up to the aromatic wonders of body oils. Usually made of a vegetable-oil base (like sunflower, sesame or olive), luxury body oils are infused with other essentials oils, herbs and florals, and the best ones are non-greasy while being deeply hydrating. Many body massage oils also claim pain-relieving properties, and do double duty as a moisturiser as well.

Here’s the ultimate guide to body oils for the winter that glide on easily and leave your skin scented and fresh: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RAS Luxury Oils Serenity Liquid Luxury Body Oil

Ras Luxury Serenity Massage Oil

With a base of jojoba oil and sweet almond oil, this luxury body oil smoothens, firms and moisturizes the skin and creates a sense of calm and wellness thanks to its infusions of lavender essential oil and sweet orange oil. The brand claims that the massage oil soothes tired muscles, is effective against inflammation and irritation, cleanses skin and clears pores and energizes the skin.

Rs 2150 for 100 ml; available at rasluxuryoils.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kama Ayurveda Rose Jasmine Bath and Body Oil

Kama Ayurveda Bath and Body Oil

Get transported to the world of the Kama Sutra with this sensuous-smelling rose and jasmine-scented bath and body oil which actually uses rose and jasmine essential oils. Use it before a bath for maximum absorption into the skin or after a bath to enjoy the light fragrance on your skin all day long. The base oils are also rich in vitamin A, D & E with antioxidant and regenerative properties.

Rs 975 for 100 ml; available at kamaayurveda.com/ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ohria Ayurveda Shrikamya Body Oil

Ohria Ayurveda Shrikamya Body Oil

A blend of herbs such as rakht chandan, kasturi manjal, yasthimadhu and the essential oil of parijat flowers, this oil is supposed to brighten the complexion and reduce blemishes. The brand also claims that it reduces pigmentation and cellulite. Use it with the Ohria Ayurveda kansa (brass) massager for a truly luxurious self-care exercise.

Rs 2250 for 200 ml; available at ohriaayurveda.com/ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Forest Essentials Energising Body Massage Oil

Forest Essentials Body Massage Oil

This luxury oil uses a traditional formulation to firm, tone and soften the skin. With black sesame oil as a base, it also contains almond and apricot oils along with a secret ingredient—pure ghee. Don’t worry, though, you won’t smell like a laddoo—the oil is scented with rose and the woody scent of oudh to harmonize the senses and de-stress the mind and body.

Rs 1595 for 200ml; Available at https://www.forestessentialsindia.com/ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Plum Body Lovin’ Beachy & Vanilla Vibes Body Oil Duo

Plum BodyLovin' Body Oils

These two fun and flirty body oils from Plum spell affordable luxury. They are lightweight and non-greasy, and each is enriched with eight nourishing oils like avocado oil, brazil nut oil, coconut oil, and carrot seed oil that enrich the skin while leaving it light and fresh.

Rs 550 each for 200 ml; available at plumgoodness.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

﻿