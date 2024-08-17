Fitness: How to ace the fat-burning, muscle-building dumbbell snatch

There are many complex lifts that are done using the barbell, the foundation of lifting. While the bench press, the deadlift, and even the back squat can be done using dumbbells, the barbell versions just seem better even if they’re tougher. Because barbells start at 15kgs and go up to 20kgs, they can seem like a daunting piece of gym equipment which needs a minimum amount of strength. This is where more complex dumbbell moves can come to the rescue. The dumbbell snatch is one such move – it requires technique and skill, yes, but it's also easier to scale down before you eventually graduate to barbell moves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Fitness: How to master battle ropes for greater strength One might end up spending a significant amount of time learning the dumbbell snatch but the payback is unlike any other dumbbell move. It is a full body exercise that works your entire lower body along with the chest, arms, shoulders and core. It is also an explosive move which will increase your speed and coordination. And it is a fat burner and muscle builder. The fact that the move requires just one dumbbell means you can start with as little as 2kgs and work up to more weight.

"Given that the dumbbell snatch is one quick, fluid movement, it's not always easy to pick up proper form by watching someone else perform the exercise," says an article on fitness website, onepeloton.com titled, How to master the dumbbell snatch.

A beginner's guide to practice a dumbbell snatch Step one is the starting position. Stand with feet shoulder width apart, and with the dumbbell on the floor in between the feet. This will determine how low you squat – ideally this should only be as far down to pick up the dumbbell rather than do a full squat. Keeping the dumbbell parallel to your feet makes it easier to pick up. You are only going to use one hand, so let’s say you start with the right side: Throw the left arm behind you as you squat down with the right in anticipation of generating power. Bend the right elbow to lift the weight off the floor while thrusting the hip forward. The dumbbell needs to be pulled towards the chest and pressed overhead as if you are punching upwards with the bicep close to the ears. The video below is a good example for beginners who have not tried this exercise.

The exercise does not end with the overhead press part of the flow. In fact, it also works on your eccentric strength as you bend down again to pick up the weight off the floor for the next rep. An ‘eccentric move’ is when the muscles lengthen as you add resistance. In the case of this exercise, the upper body of the working side will stretch down along with the entire posterior chain of the lower body. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The glutes, hamstrings, and erectors are all responsible for hip extension, which creates the force necessary to pull the load from the ground into the overhead position. Increased rate of force development from your posterior chain can result in heavier loads being snatched overhead," says a barbend.com article on how to do the dumbbell snatch. It may sound complicated, but if you have been in the gym for a few weeks, doing moves like the Romanian deadlift and kettlebell swings, it will become second nature. You can use a kettlebell as well to practice the move, but it is easier to start with a dumbbell due to ease of grip. There are multiple variations including the dumbbell power snatch, where you hop into a quarter squat, almost as if cushioning the weight with the full body after the overhead press. You can also use alternate hands as you do your reps. Follow this video to get an idea of the variations that can be done.

Tips to ace the technique Form and technique are the two major factors that can make or break the dumbbell switch. If you are a starter, take help from a trusted trainer. It is natural to try and lift the weight off the floor using just your arms, but remember – this is a move where power is generated from the ankles and upwards through the body. Keep the arm relaxed but make sure the elbows are high. At the top of the exercise, stack the weight directly above the shoulder, which is the safest position for the body’s most important joint. The back, of course, should be straight throughout and not rounded especially when picking up the dumbbell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mastering the move can be a task but it will help unlock your potential to do barbell snatches, the high pull and the muscle snatch. There aren’t too many exercises which are unilateral (use one side of the body) while engaging the entire body at the same time. Lastly, make sure you use the exercise in various formats: 10-12 reps for a few sets for conditioning, fewer reps with less rest time for a high-intensity workout, and just 4-6 reps when you are learning the move. As you gain strength and excel with technique, increase the weight and see your strength increase exponentially. With just one piece of equipment, this is the best way to make sure you get a good workout.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator, podcaster and writer.

