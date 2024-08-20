Lounge
Listen up: Do you know the 60/60 rule to use your earphones?
Tanisha Saxena 6 min read 20 Aug 2024, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryListening to loud music on earbuds is addictive as it helps release dopamine, but extensive usage can cause ear damage, even, permanent hearing loss
Headphones and earphones have become essential companions for millions today. Whether commuting, exercising, studying, or unwinding, everyone’s almost always seen with their earbuds firmly plugged in, seeming like they are creating a personal soundscape to navigate the bustle of life.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less