Listen up: Do you know the 60/60 rule to use your earphones?

Headphones and earphones have become essential companions for millions today. Whether commuting, exercising, studying, or unwinding, everyone’s almost always seen with their earbuds firmly plugged in, seeming like they are creating a personal soundscape to navigate the bustle of life.

If you didn’t know, there’s science behind why we choose to listen to music at maximum volume, while stubbornly ignoring that gentle reminder on our screens urging us to turn it down. Loud music, purportedly, enables dopamine release, amplifies emotional experiences, and creates an immersive environment by masking external noise.

In a blog post titled, Why People Love Loud Music, published on the website of Loop Earplugs, Antwerp-headquartered manufacturers of noise-reducing earphones, writer Samuel De Koning alludes to the ‘sacculus’ as a factor. The organ is part of the balance-regulating vestibular system in our inner ear. “It’s special because it has direct connections to pleasure centres in the brain. It releases endorphins when stimulated by loud music, so listening to loud music is essentially self-medicating," writes Koning.

In a 2015 study conducted by researchers at McGill University, Canada, participants were hooked to an fMRI machine and their brain activity was recorded while listening to a favourite piece of music. “During peak emotional moments in the songs identified by the listeners, dopamine was released in the nucleus accumbens, a structure deep within the older part of our human brain," reports the January 2015 article, Why we love music, in Greater Good magazine. “Music affects deep emotional centres in the brain," the article quotes Valorie Salimpoor, a neuroscientist and lead researcher of the study.

The emotional pull to immersing oneself in loud music can be strong but the resultant damages it can cause to one’s hearing capacity is impossible to ignore. “Loud sounds damage the delicate hair cells in the inner ear, responsible for converting sound into electrical signals. Over time, this damage can lead to permanent hearing loss, difficulty understanding speech, and social isolation. Additionally, noise-induced hearing loss has been linked to cognitive decline and other health issues," cautions Dr K Susheen Dutt, senior consultant – ENT specialist, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru. Prolonged headphone use can also lead to symptoms like tinnitus (ringing in the ears), muffled sounds, difficulty understanding speech, ear pain, and a feeling of fullness in the ears, Dutt notes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one billion young people globally are at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices. In an official blog titled, Deafness and Hearing Loss, written in February this year, WHO estimates that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss, and at least 700 million — that is 1 in every 10 people — will require hearing rehabilitation. Alarmingly, over 49 million individuals aged 12 to 35 already experience disabling hearing loss from various causes.

“We treated a 24-year-old university student who came to us with severe pain and swelling in her ear canal. She was an avid music listener, often using her earphones for several hours a day at high volume to block out noise on her commute and while studying. Over time, she developed persistent ear pain and noticed swelling, which eventually led to difficulty in hearing," narrates

Dr. Meena Agrawal, senior consultant (ENT), PSRI Hospital in Delhi.

An infection had developed in the student’s ear canal, Agrawal recalls, exacerbated by prolonged earphone use at high volume levels. “We treated the infection and advised her to moderate her earbud use to prevent further complications. This case highlights the very real risks associated with everyday headphone use, beyond just hearing loss," Agrawal adds.

Innovations in audio accessories

In recent years, consumer spending on audio accessories in India has seen a notable increase, driven by the perception of these personal devices as style statements and advancements in technology. According to a 2023 report by Counterpoint Research, the Indian headphones market, particularly the True Wireless Stereo (bluetooth-powered) devices segment, has been expanding rapidly.

The report noted that the TWS market shipments registered an increase of 34% YoY in 2023. “I have spent around ₹8,000 on my current pair of wireless earbuds because I value sound quality and comfort," says Ankur Srivastava, 30, a tech enthusiast from Delhi. Similarly, Disha Taneja, 26, a marketing professional in Mumbai, notes, “I recently upgraded to a high-end noise-cancelling headphone for ₹15,000 because it enhances my work-from-home experience significantly. Increasing consumer spend paired with awareness of auditory health is causing ripples in the country’s audio accessories industry, with brands now incorporating innovative features into their earphones and headphones to maintain auditory health.

“Audio tech brands are increasingly prioritising hearing health. Many now incorporate features like volume limiters and hearing reminders into their devices. Brands are also focusing on ergonomic design and noise cancellation to reduce the need for high volumes," says Shishir Gupta, CEO of Noida-based Riot Labz, a design manufacturing company, and Oakter, a consumer electronics brand. Oakter’s audio accessories sport essential features such as real-time volume monitoring, personalised hearing profiles, and smart volume reduction. There are also new additions like frequency-specific adjustments, “safe listening time" reminders, and tinnitus masking modes.

“Our latest range of TWS, neckband, and headphones feature ‘Adaptive EQ’, a technology powered by Mimi (a German company pioneering sound personalisation technology)," says Sameer Mehta, co-founder and CEO, boAt, a brand that manufactures audio products. ‘Adaptive EQ’ is a technology that analyses each listener’s unique hearing profile and adjusts audio frequencies accordingly, restoring missing details and enhancing the overall listening experience.

“By tailoring the sound to an individual’s ears, it helps prevent the need to crank up the volume to compensate for muffled sound," Mehta explains before revealing that the brand is also planning to introduce ‘Safe Listening’ technology, which monitors volume levels and alerts people when they’re listening at potentially harmful levels. “Our advanced Acoustic Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology effectively blocks out unwanted environmental noise, allowing you to enjoy your music without distractions. By reducing the need to increase volume, ANC contributes to overall hearing health," he says.

Follow the 60/60 rule

When designed intuitively, technology can help, no doubt, but ultimately, ensuring your ears’ health lies in your hands. Agrawal emphasises that the volume at which you listen to audio through headphones or earphones is a critical factor in determining the potential for hearing damage. Sounds are measured in decibels (dB), and prolonged exposure to sounds above 85 dB can cause permanent hearing loss.

“Many personal audio devices can reach volumes as high as 100-110 dB, which is comparable to the noise level of a chainsaw or a rock concert," she explains. Listening at such high volumes, even for short periods, can cause significant damage to your inner ear. The duration of headphone or earbud use is equally important. “Even if the volume is kept at a safe level, prolonged use can still lead to hearing issues," says Dr. Agrawal. “Continuous exposure to sound, even at lower volumes, can cause fatigue and stress on the auditory system. Taking regular breaks is essential to give your ears a rest."

Here, the 60/60 rule can serve as a useful guideline. Listen at no more than 60% volume for no more than 60 minutes at a time. This practice not only helps prevent hearing loss but also reduces the risk of developing tinnitus and other auditory problems, Agrawal concludes.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.