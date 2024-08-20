Listen up: Do you know the 60/60 rule to use your earphones?

“Many personal audio devices can reach volumes as high as 100-110 dB, which is comparable to the noise level of a chainsaw or a rock concert," she explains. Listening at such high volumes, even for short periods, can cause significant damage to your inner ear. The duration of headphone or earbud use is equally important. “Even if the volume is kept at a safe level, prolonged use can still lead to hearing issues," says Dr. Agrawal. “Continuous exposure to sound, even at lower volumes, can cause fatigue and stress on the auditory system. Taking regular breaks is essential to give your ears a rest."