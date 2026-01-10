Plan to eat better this year? Here’s what nutrition experts recommend

On the eve of the new year, millions would have avowed to improve their eating habits under the garb of “New Year Resolutions”. The one basic rule you need to bear in mind when it comes to food this year? Prioritize whole, minimally processed foods. Not just that. Every single health, fitness and nutrition expert that Lounge spoke with agrees that ultra-processed foods have no place in a healthy diet.

Ultra-processed foods are linked to a higher prevalence of chronic diseases and poorer health outcomes as compared to minimally processed foods. These foods also compromise gut health, micronutrient absorption and long-term metabolic health. The experts also agree that Indians need to cut down on carbs and increase their protein intake through whole foods such as chicken, eggs, lentils and dairy. Here are top tips from nutritionists and doctors for a better diet and nutrition plan this year.

QUALITY, NOT CALORIES There is no one-size-fits-all in nutrition. Everyone’s nutritional needs vary based on age, gender, gut health, activity levels and sleep patterns, explains Fiona Sampat, clinical dietician, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. In 2026, Sampat says, your focus should be on the quality of your food and meal timings instead of calories. “Social media and influencers have glorified calorie counting. However, the quality and timing matter just as much if not more. It is not only what you eat but also when you eat that makes a big difference,” she says. Regular meal timings, adequate distribution of protein through out the day and avoiding long gaps in between meals helps support overall health and metabolism.

Sampat suggests planning your meals, creating supportive networks, and incorporating mental wellness through mindfulness to reach long-term health objectives rather than drastic changes. “Overall, prioritize sleep, get regular exercise, stay hydrated, and consume whole foods while cutting back on sweets, processed foods, and alcohol,” she advises.

ADD FROZEN WHOLE FOODS Build your meal around a protein source such as chicken, eggs, tofu, lentils, fish, Greek yogurt, paneer, or lean meat, says Dr Poonam Sharma, director for clinical programs at Healthify. “Protein helps you feel full, reduces mindless snacking, and often leads to better choices throughout the day. Start with protein, make it the star of the meal,” says Sharma. Then fill your plate with fibre. Aim for loading half your plate with fibre-rich foods like vegetables, fruits, beans/lentils, and whole grains.

Fibre supports digestion and helps keep your energy and cravings steadier. Sharma also suggests stocking up on frozen whole foods for those who often find themselves working long hours. Frozen spinach, mixed veggies, and berries are budget-friendly, last longer, and reduce food waste. Sharma’s tip for improving the nutrition quality of your meals is adding frozen spinach to an omelet, dal, or pasta. Adding frozen berries to yogurt or a protein shake makes for a quick nutrition boost in your snacks.

SLOW DOWN, EAT MINDFULLY “New year, new me” is almost every person’s motivational mantra, so let’s have the same tag line when it comes to the way we eat, says Madhura P. Behki, nutrition expert, Cult. While whole foods and balance are key, mindful eating is equally important. “Slow down,” says Behki. When it comes to food, cutting off from all the noise and focusing on it goes a long way in improving your eating habits. “Avoid distractions while eating, and pay close attention to hunger and fullness cues. Remember, many times you are just thirsty and not hungry, so sip some water and hydrate,” she suggests.

STICK TO HOME-COOKED MEALS Have small frequent meals, says Deepti Khatuja, chief clinical nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. Khatuja is all for healthy snacking between the main meals all day long. The snacks should be rich in fibres and proteins. She also suggests sticking to freshly prepared home-cooked meals and limiting fried foods, sugary drinks and cakes and confectionaries from bakeries.

AI IS COMING FOR YOUR FOOD AI will significantly help shape nutrition for fitness enthusiasts and athletes this year through more precise diet planning and real-time feedback. Meal logging and nutrient estimation will also become easier thanks to AI-powered tools making manual tracking a thing of the past.

AI systems such as continuous glucose monitoring, real-time feedback apps and nutrient optimization systems offer insights into analysing complex data, forming a cumulative routine keeping in mind genetic, metabolic and environmental factors. According to Behki, personalized meal plans will become a lot easier. “Just like how your nutritionist considers your weight, height, age, medical issues and lifestyle while making a plan, AI will do the same. It will create plans keeping all macros, supplements and hydration in mind which would be unique to your needs and all this in just one click,” Behki notes.

But one should always remember, while AI can enhance nutrition planning, it’s not a substitute for human expertise, warns Khatuja. “A qualified nutritionist will still provide valuable context and minimise any negative outcomes on health.”

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.