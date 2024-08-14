Maximise your workout: Eat right before and after you exercise

“What do I eat before and after a workout?” This is a question that Abhilash Fernandes, strength and conditioning coach and personal training specialist based in Bengaluru, frequently fields from his clients. The question underlines the fact that food and exercise go hand in hand.

There is, however, no one food or snack that can transform you into Wonder Woman or Thor post-workout. What's important, Fernandes says, is “to know exactly what to eat and when.” So, even as ready yourself to get into a squat, asana, or killing it at the rowing machine, here are some dietary basics you need to know.

Also read: Can the viral 5/25/25 diet formula really aid weight loss? When it comes to protein intake, an accepted formula is that on an average, a person should eat 1 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilo of their body weight. “For example, if a person weighs 60 kg, he or she should consume 60x1.2 = 72gms of protein each day,” Fernandes explains. adding that it's best to keep the meal plan simple. “Have simple carbohydrates like a banana about 20 minutes before a workout and a maximum of 30gms of protein, within 20 minutes after a workout, for your muscles to rebuild,” he says.

Having a fruit like a banana 20 minutes before a workout is good, says Fernandes, as it takes that much time for the fruit to get absorbed into the body as energy. And adding a bit of protein in every meal, according to Fernandes, is a saferbet in comparison to fat, because protein uses more energy to break down into amino acids and create healthy muscle. While he prescribes this general formula, Fernandes adds a cautionary message: “Consult with your coach to discuss your goals before you set out to follow this workout meal plan.”

Heena Trivedi, a Mumbai-based clinical nutritionist too, recommends simple carbohydrates before a workout, especially if your workout involves running or walking. She recommends having a fruit coupled with nuts or seeds like almonds. This combination according to Trivedi, “helps in slower release of glucose in the body as the simple carbs are being paired with foods rich in omega-3, proteins and fibre.” This provides your body with optimum energy for a workout.

“Whole wheat toast with any nut butter like peanut butter or almond butter is a great choice. So is a small bowl of muesli with a little milk,” says Mumbai-based dietician Maithili Kelkar. If you want to run on an empty stomach in the morning, then your dinner the previous night should contain a substantial amount of complex carbohydrates like a couple of wheat rotis or a small bowl of rice, she adds. As for post-workout meals, Kelkar recommends oats with yoghurt or a boiled egg with a wheat roti.

When it comes to weight training, Kelkar suggest eating something before as weight training consumes more energy. “Plan your workout time before hand, so that you can plan your pre-workout meal.” For a pre-workout meal, she recommends having complex carbohydrates like steamed sweet potatoes. Whole grain bread with hummus, a roti with yoghurt, or millet pancakes, are other options she suggests. Adding fats like avocado on toast pre-workout is also a great idea if your workout is likely to be high-intensity, like high-incline running or long-distance cycling.

Post workout, Kelkar says, it would be a good idea to hydrate with either coconut water or nimbu paani. Combine that with a quinoa sprout bowl or a Spanish omelette with potatoes and vegetables, she says. “Since your metabolic rate will be high after a workout, adding healthy fats like almonds, olives or ghee to your meal would be a great idea too,” Kelkar adds.

How to make a protein shake at home Heena Trivedi shares a recipe for a home-made protein shake. The ingredients you need are: a small cup of Greek yogurt (contains 6 grams of protein); three tablespoons of chana sattu (contains 6 milligrams of protein); a cup of 100 ml water; 1 tsp of mixed seeds (contains 1 gram of protein) and 1 teaspoon cocoa powder (dark, unsweetened). “Blend all the ingredients and you've just made yourself a protein shake with 13 grams protein, which is less than 250 calories,” she says.