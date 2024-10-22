What you should know about freezing your eggs

For Sonia Mathur, 33, an IT professional from Delhi, the idea of preserving her fertility for the future seemed empowering on the surface, but the reality was anything but straightforward. “From the moment the doctor laid out the process—hormone injections, egg retrieval, the possibility that it might not even work—there was a knot in my stomach and questions milling in my mind. What if my body didn’t respond well?"

The procedure itself, described clinically as “routine," felt anything but that. “Daily hormone injections left me feeling bloated, irritable, and emotionally fragile. On the day of the retrieval, while I was sedated for the procedure, I couldn’t shake the anxiety that came with it," says Mathur. It’s an anxiety shared by many women who embark on this complex journey that’s necessitated by changing lifestyle choices. With increasing professional aspirations, later marriages and changing attitudes towards family planning, women in urban India are viewing egg freezing as a ticket to autonomy.

Planning motherhood

In 2011, Dr. Priya Selvaraj, gynaecologist, infertility specialist and embryologist at GG Hospital in Chennai delivered India’s first frozen-egg baby to a 29-year-old woman. “When we announced this milestone, it wasn’t to follow a trend or for social recognition. The decision was rooted in a meaningful case history as my patient had an underlying medical condition." Today, with improved technology, egg freezing has become more accessible to women who want to extend their reproductive timeline, says Selvaraj. “Freezing their eggs while they are younger and healthier gives women an increased chance of having a successful pregnancy later in life." In the past two years, Selvaraj has handled 15-20 cases.

Egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, is a process where a woman’s eggs are extracted, frozen, and stored for future use. “It was initially developed for women undergoing medical treatments like chemotherapy, which could compromise fertility. Over the past decade, the use of egg freezing as an elective procedure has risen significantly, including in India," says Dr. Rashmi Agarwal, fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Gurugram.

Agarwal says that the clinic receives 10-15 egg-freezing inquiries every three months. “We are seeing more single and unmarried women opting for egg freezing, primarily because they haven’t found the right partner or wish to prioritise their careers. This offers them the flexibility to plan pregnancy at a later stage. Based on my experience, I’d say women from industries such as healthcare, IT, aviation, media and entertainment are leading the trend in egg freezing," says Agarwal.

Freezing time?

Despite its growing popularity, the accessibility of egg freezing in India remains a concern. The procedure is currently offered by top-tier fertility clinics in select urban cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. These clinics offer comprehensive packages that include consultations, hormone stimulation, egg retrieval, freezing, and storage. However, the costs associated with the process are significant.

“In India, egg freezing can cost between ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh per cycle, and women often need more than one cycle to retrieve an optimal number of eggs. On top of this, the annual storage fees of the eggs range from ₹15,000 to ₹30,000, which adds to the financial burden over time," says Dr. Arati Adhe Rojekar, gynaecology and IVF consultant at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai.

For many women, particularly those from a middle-class background, the cost remains prohibitive. As Rojekar points out, most health insurance policies in India do not cover elective egg freezing, further limiting its accessibility. Selvaraj acknowledges that egg freezing remains a predominantly urban concept and that it will take time before the procedure becomes widely accessible in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “While awareness and demand are gradually increasing in metropolitan areas, broader adoption across smaller towns will require not only increased education but also advancements in healthcare infrastructure and accessibility," she notes.

Egg freezing is not a simple, one-time procedure. “It involves taking hormone injections for 10-14 days to stimulate the ovaries, followed by the retrieval of the eggs under sedation. The retrieved eggs are then frozen using vitrification: a technique that preserves the eggs," Agarwal explains.

The process, needless to say, can be physically taxing and comes with side effects such as bloating, mood swings, and discomfort. While rare, there are risks of complications like ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), which can cause abdominal pain and swelling. “Hormonal treatments can cause mood fluctuations and the stress of navigating uncertain outcomes combined with financial burden can take a significant toll on mental health," says Dr. S. Shanmukhi, consultant psychologist, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

A backup plan

Many women find themselves wrestling with feelings of anxiety, fear, and isolation throughout the process, making it essential to seek psychological support. Arouba Kabir, mental health professional and founder of Enso Wellness, Bengaluru says, “Emotionally, the process of egg freezing can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it provides a woman with a sense of control and empowerment. On the other, it can be emotionally draining, as the outcome is uncertain, and the long-term viability of the frozen eggs may not meet expectations."

Egg freezing is relatively new, particularly in the Indian context, and long-term data is limited. In the West, where the procedure has been more common for longer, there is growing evidence to suggest that freezing eggs can lead to successful pregnancies. However, fertility experts caution that it should not be seen as a guaranteed solution to infertility. As with any medical procedure, it is important for women to fully understand the potential outcomes and limitations.

Ravi Nirwani, lab director & chief embryologist at Altius Hospital & IVF Centre, Bengaluru, says, “Women should undergo a thorough fertility evaluation before freezing their eggs. Factors such as ovarian reserve (the number and quality of eggs left in the ovaries), overall health, and any existing medical conditions can impact the process and outcomes."

It’s crucial to remember that egg freezing is a backup plan, not the primary solution, says Selvaraj. “I always tell my patients that freezing their eggs can be a proactive step—especially if they’re uncertain about their plans, such as marriage, but it should be considered as only a safeguard." When you finally plan on having a child, your first course of action should ideally be natural conception. If that proves unsuccessful, move on to other fertility treatments like IUI (intrauterine insemination) or IVF (in vitro fertilization). “Only if those options fail, and your natural egg reserves are depleted, do we turn to the frozen oocytes," Selvaraj says.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.

