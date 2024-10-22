What you should know about freezing your eggs

It’s crucial to remember that egg freezing is a backup plan, not the primary solution, says Selvaraj. “I always tell my patients that freezing their eggs can be a proactive step—especially if they’re uncertain about their plans, such as marriage, but it should be considered as only a safeguard." When you finally plan on having a child, your first course of action should ideally be natural conception. If that proves unsuccessful, move on to other fertility treatments like IUI (intrauterine insemination) or IVF (in vitro fertilization). “Only if those options fail, and your natural egg reserves are depleted, do we turn to the frozen oocytes," Selvaraj says.