The emotional toll of ‘banksying’—and how to heal from it

RED FLAGS TO WATCH OUT FOR

It might be hard to predict someone’s behaviour, sure. However, there are signs you can watch out for to figure out if the other person is planning on “pulling a banksy" on you. For instance, their responses to your messages checking in on a plan to meet get vague. “Their response is something on the lines of, ‘Let’s see,’ or ‘I’m not sure of my schedule,’ and this type of messaging becomes frequent," Shah says. “Or, they are hanging out more and more with their friends without including you. While having a social life outside of dating or a relationship is healthy, if the incidence of your partner avoiding or not including you in their outing with friends is frequent, it is a red flag," she adds.