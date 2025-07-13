From pain to prevention, endometriosis treatment is finally offering relief
Tanisha Saxena 5 min read 13 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
With new diagnostic tools like AI-powered MRI and more personalized solutions like stem-cell therapies, the treatment endometriosis–a condition that affects over 190 million women– is getting a rethink
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For decades, endometriosis has lurked in the blind spots of medical understanding. A chronic estrogen-dependent inflammatory condition, endometriosis often got dismissed as “just bad periods." It affects over 190 million women worldwide, yet diagnosis is routinely delayed by 7 to 10 years, leaving countless lives disrupted by pain, misdiagnosis, and invisibility.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story