Patel agrees but cautions against over-reliance. “Holistic approaches such as diet and yoga can provide adjunctive relief, but not to the detriment of systemic, evidence-based treatment," he says. “Endometriosis is an intricate medical condition—not a lifestyle disease. The burden of care should not fall solely on the patient." If innovation is one half of the solution, systemic reform is the other. "This delay [in diagnosis] reflects systemic gaps in how women’s pain is understood and managed," says Kulkarni.