How a Ladakhi mountaineer climbed Everest without oxygen

While growing up in Ladakh, the mountains were all around Rigzin. Not much of a student, he would bunk classes and wander up the slopes to admire the view from the top. The eldest of four siblings, he dropped out of school in the eighth grade and looked out for work to support the family. He tried joining the Indian Army but that didn’t work out because he was too young at the time; he worked as an office boy in New Delhi, all so that he could earn a living and explore the city. “I was physically strong and really hard working, open to anything that came my way," he says.