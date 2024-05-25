What is EMOM and why should you add it to your fitness routine?

If there’s a workout formula that’s scalable in terms of difficulty, time, equipment and gives one the freedom to add multiple exercises in an effective way to get fit, then it is ‘every minute, on the minute’. Also known as EMOM across gyms which have a slight CrossFit connection, this system needs one to choose between at least one exercise (from a selection) for a set number of reps at the beginning of every minute, using the remainder of the minute as rest-time. Start again at the beginning of the next minute, until you’re done with the total pre-decided time. This would ideally be 15-20 minutes.

A simple example would be doing 10 pushups every minute – for 15 minutes. Say you do them in just 20 seconds in the first minute, the remainder 40 seconds are your rest time. Repeat. You can add another exercise in every alternate minute and play around with the circuit. A barbend.com article says that the only limitation with EMOM training is “creativity." The piece, titled What is EMOM training? How to do it and why you should, adds that “you can customise your EMOM workout for your specific experience level, goals, and abilities. Because you’ll be minimising your rest periods, EMOMs are designed to make you stronger and majorly boost your endurance."

This means that by tweaking the number of minutes and the intensity of the exercise and loads, you can also determine whether you are doing a cardio-based EMOM, or something to build strength and muscle. A tip would be to choose exercises for which you have a sound technique. Chasing a higher rest time with a faster set can also lead to injuries, ideally, you would rather have 5 fewer seconds to rest than pull a muscle and miss a few days in your routine.