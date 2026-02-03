Everyday habits that can lower your breast cancer risk

In women, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer worldwide, with an estimated 2.3 million new cases in 2022 and about 670,000 deaths globally — roughly one woman is diagnosed every 14 seconds — according to World Health Organization data.

In India, the burden is growing steadily. According to estimates from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), breast cancer accounts for over two lakh new cases annually, with over 76,000 deaths. What's alarming is the rising incidence of the disease in younger women in India compared with Western populations. But poor awareness and fear translates to cases being diagnosed at later stages when treatment options become complex and limited.

Although age and genetics are unchangeable risk factors, growing evidence shows that everyday lifestyle choices: what we eat, how active we are, and other health behaviours, can play an important role in reducing risk. Building awareness and making intentional lifestyle changes can be a powerful step towards prevention. And so, as we get ready to observe World Cancer Day tomorrow – a global reminder of the urgent need to prevent and control all types of cancer – here are six healthy habits that are worth adopting to minimise your risk against the big C and support your overall wellbeing.

1. Maintain a healthy weight Excess body weight, particularly after menopause, is a well-established risk factor for breast cancer. After menopause, fat tissue becomes a key source of oestrogen, and higher levels of this hormone are linked to hormone-receptor-positive breast cancers. Maintaining a healthy weight through balanced eating and regular physical activity can help lower this risk.

2. Stay physically active Regular movement helps regulate hormones, supports immune function, and aids weight management — all factors linked to a reduced cancer risk. Activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or structured exercise for about 150 minutes a week can make a meaningful difference. Including muscle-strengthening exercises a couple of times a week adds further benefits.

3. Eat a balanced, anti-inflammatory diet A diet centred on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and healthy fats may support overall breast health. Limiting processed foods, sugary beverages, and high-fat dairy products is also advised. dairy. Cruciferous vegetables (such as broccoli and cauliflower), berries, and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids have shown particular promise in supporting breast health.

4. Limit alcohol consumption Alcohol is a known carcinogen, and even low levels of intake can increase breast cancer risk. Health guidelines recommend limiting alcohol to no more than one drink per day; avoiding alcohol altogether offers the greatest protective benefit.

5. Breastfeed if possible Breastfeeding has long-term health benefits for both mother and child. For women, longer durations of breastfeeding are associated with a reduced risk of developing breast cancer later in life.

6. Stay vigilant with screening and self-awareness While lifestyle choices play a key role in prevention, early detection remains critical. Being familiar with how one’s breasts normally look and feel, and discussing appropriate screening options — such as mammograms — with a healthcare provider based on age and individual risk factors, can lead to earlier diagnosis and better outcomes.

This article was written by Dr. Karishma Kirti, consultant breast specialist and oncoplastic surgeon based in Mumbai.

Also Read | Why drinking less is better when it comes to breast cancer risk