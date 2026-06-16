How to get the most out of an exercise bike

While treadmills, rowing machines and ellipticals will always be popular, it is the cycle that can be the most useful of them all. However, it depends on your primary fitness activity. If you’re into running, the treadmill will always be your most important gym partner. But if you’re working on fitness in general, and play multiple sports, or climb and hike for adventure, then making the exercise bike a part of your routine will be a good decision.
The first reason is that it gives you a refreshing challenge when it comes to cardio activity. Switching between multiple forms of cardio activity makes working out fun. There are two ways to do this: One is to use a couple of these machines on the same workout day, or use a different one every day. I like to get on the treadmill two days before or after playing football and use the exercise bike on recovery and conditioning days. A five-day schedule would look like this: treadmill-cycle-football-cycle-treadmill. It would be the perfect trio if you could add a rowing machine into the mix.
The good part about the exercise bike is that it’s usually available even when the gym does not own a treadmill or doesn’t have enough to allow more time on them. Then there’s the lower impact on joints like the knees, ankles and hips. Spinning (or cycling) gives the leg muscles a decent enough workout without the high risk of injuries.
The moderate intensity workout is a good point to start, especially for those who are used to more intense forms of cardio. It’s enough of a challenge and has enough rest periods to recover. “Instead of short bursts of speed, in this workout you’ll cycle for two minutes at moderately high intensity, rest for three minutes, then repeat this for eight reps,” says a Men’s Journal piece titled, 3 Killer Stationary Bike Workouts. Given that the cycle can get a little uncomfortable to sit on, these breaks become more important than just recovery. It’s also about giving rest to the hip flexors, the primary mover of the hips as they pedal through the minutes.
Shorter breaks won’t allow you to get off the bike. If you’re time-constrained, try a basic tabata formula. In my experience, the hunched over the handles position in the rest period feels much better than hands on the knees in between sprints on the treadmill. It’s also easier to restart pedalling power to maximum, compared to running, in which you need to either hop on and off the treadmill and if you can’t, then wait for it to get to the speed intended.
Getting the most out of the exercise bike requires good form. Make sure that the seat is as high as your hip height in standing position. If that’s the marker for the seat, then the handlebars need to be slightly higher than the seat, which in turn needs to tilt a little forward for a comfortable position.
“When it comes to your stationary bike workout, form is critical. When pedaling, use the whole rotation of the pedal. Instead of simply pushing down and letting your momentum complete the rotation, engage with the pedal throughout the whole movement. The amount of resistance you place on the flywheel is totally up to you,” says a planetfitness.com article titled, Why You Should Skip the Treadmill and Try a Stationary Bike Workout.
Treadmills, weights and even rowing machines have a particular number you can chase to gauge how much effort you’re exerting. Treadmills will have speed, incline and distance and weights have a unit. Most bikes will not give you this information, so it makes sense to create your own rate of perceived exertion or RPE, taking into account speed of pedaling and resistance. This is your personalised range of numbers from 1-10, with ‘1’ being the least intense or easiest to ‘10’ being the most difficult. Use this feeling of how much exertion you’re putting into a workout to tailor them.
Barbend.com suggests this workout, based on your RPE. Warm-up for five minutes at around 2-3 RPE. Follow this by doing a few intervals of one-minute of cycling at 6-7 RPE and two minutes of active rest as you cycle at 3 RPE. Six to seven intervals are enough, before you cool-down by cycling for five minutes at 4 RPE, gradually decreasing the speed to end at zero.