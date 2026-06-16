How to get the most out of an exercise bike

The first reason is that it gives you a refreshing challenge when it comes to cardio activity. Switching between multiple forms of cardio activity makes working out fun. There are two ways to do this: One is to use a couple of these machines on the same workout day, or use a different one every day. I like to get on the treadmill two days before or after playing football and use the exercise bike on recovery and conditioning days. A five-day schedule would look like this: treadmill-cycle-football-cycle-treadmill. It would be the perfect trio if you could add a rowing machine into the mix.