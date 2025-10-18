Gym equipment was never designed for just one type of exercise, even if, over time, certain machines started getting associated with individual exercises. For example, the Smith machine with squats, the bench rack with just the chest, and the kettlebell for just the swings.

The one equipment that has really paid the price of this “exclusivity" is the lat pull-down machine, which is mostly associated with only with, well, the lat pull-down. But there is so much more one can do using that machine. While the lat pull-down is a great move in itself, it would be unfair to use the machine for just that.

Biceps: Remember that anything that can be pulled with a cable can be used to work the biceps. So if the cable machine is too crowded and you need to pump the arms, then one of the best bicep exercises can actually be done on the lat pulley.

Also Read | How to turn a swimming pool into a gym with six simple exercises

With the way biomechanics work, pulling anything from an overhead position puts a higher eccentric load on the bicep. This is because of a longer lengthening phase for the bicep when the body is reaching up. So get on the pulley, use an underhand grip and then be slightly closer to the bar and pull it in and towards your hip flexors and let the arm travel slightly ahead of the body on its way up.

Abs and core: If you’ve ever used the pulley then you know how important the little pads are for the thighs to be supported while you pull the weight down. This is also so that with heavier loads, the body doesn’t get pulled up. However, if you reduce the weight and sit facing away from the thigh pads or if you remove them entirely, then your core and abs have to do the work to keep your torso stable. Consider this as just taking help away from the core and making sure it works in every rep. It might feel odd at first, but you’ll immediately see the usefulness of the move.

Also Read | Get your hamstrings working a little extra with these leg press variations

Another good way of using the lat pulley for abs is to do crunches on it using a rope. This exercise is usually done on the regular cable machine, but this one offers the option of doing it seated, offering a safer posture if not more effective form. You can do the same exercises standing as well because these machines are usually taller than the basic cable machine.

Lat stretchers: I haven’t tried this exercise but it looks really interesting. Use the close grip attachment for this—the same one you would use for a mid-back row—and place one foot on the seat of the pulley machine while the other is resting on the floor. Obviously this means the body is quite far from the weight, which means you can apply a full stretch of the lats as they travel up. Now pull the grip down towards your chest for the perfect stretch and pull. This is an excellent posture corrector and rehabilitative move while also working on the strength of the muscles used.

Straight-arm pulldowns: My preferred choice for a lat isolation exercise is the lat prayer which is done on the knees using the cable machine. You can read a more detailed explanation of it in a Lounge piece I wrote two years ago titled Do these isolation exercises for a stable back and strong shoulders. But before trying this version, it is important to acquaint yourself with the movement and the lat pulley machine is the best place to try it.

Once again, stand for this one and use a regular grip. Make sure there is enough distance between the cable and the body to pull the bar with the arms at full extension, towards the midriff, squeezing the lats at the end of the rep. What happens here is that the shoulder and triceps are also working, meaning it becomes a more well-rounded upper body exercise which you can then fine-tune during the lat prayer to isolate the back further.

Also Read | Master the Back Lever: The exercise that gymnasts use to build strength

Behind the neck lat pulldowns: This one is only for those at an advanced level of fitness and gym experience. Because this move can work more of the deltoids, but might not be fully safe for the shoulders and also the neck. This is because the neck has to be bent slightly forward to clear the bar all the way down. For those who have the right mind-muscle connection and have already worked on their neck strength, this might work. Otherwise, stick to safer (and better) exercises for the deltoids.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator and writer.