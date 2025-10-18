Abs and core: If you’ve ever used the pulley then you know how important the little pads are for the thighs to be supported while you pull the weight down. This is also so that with heavier loads, the body doesn’t get pulled up. However, if you reduce the weight and sit facing away from the thigh pads or if you remove them entirely, then your core and abs have to do the work to keep your torso stable. Consider this as just taking help away from the core and making sure it works in every rep. It might feel odd at first, but you’ll immediately see the usefulness of the move.