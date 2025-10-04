Get your hamstrings working a little extra with these leg press variations

The leg press exercise and machine are such good inventions that it would be foolish to use them only in their most conventional forms. The basic leg press is done with the feet hip-width apart, neutral knees and the toes turned just slightly outward (but never inward). While this does work the hamstrings, the main focus is usually on the quadriceps. But there are ways to modify the stance to give the hamstrings at least as much or probably more load using the same exercise and equipment. Doing so would add another element to hamstring development without loading the spine.

So, along with the hamstring curls, nordic curls, and Romanian deadlifts, you can now add a modified leg press. These exercises can then be rotated in twos and threes over two leg workouts in a week. It's good to remember that in most hamstring exercises, the glutes are also involved. It’s a simple adjustment of the feet that can achieve this. Place the feet slightly higher and wider than the conventional press and point the toes outward, with the knees slightly more apart than shoulder width. Then it’s about mind-muscle connection, to really drive the weights with your glutes and hamstrings, which means engaging them throughout the press and eccentric motion. This is called the high and wide leg press.

“Some outcomes suggested that the muscle activation in the leg press with low foot placement differed slightly from the muscle activation in the 45° inclined leg press. In this sense, the leg press with high foot placement elicited greater gluteus maximus and greater hamstring muscle activity compared to the 45° inclined leg press exercise," says a 2020 research paper, titled Evaluation of the Lower Limb Muscles’ Electromyographic Activity during the Leg Press Exercise and Its Variants: A Systematic Review. This is one of the most cited papers when it comes to foot placement in the leg press and its effects on different muscles.

The other rules are: wide (but not high) stance would target the inner thighs, and narrow and low placed feet would target more of the quads. This happens because changing the position of the foot also changes the orientation of the femur which in turn affects the demands on the hip joint. But while trying all these variations, it is important to keep an eye on what makes your body feel the most stable. This is also because no two bodies have the same kind of structure, with different muscle and bone lengths as well.

It also comes down to how strict you want to be with form. The body makes adjustments on its own so these variations should be based on how the muscle feels after you try it. “Sure, an experienced athlete might use this knowledge to create a more well-rounded strength program. However, it’s a problem if someone who thinks they’re working out a certain muscle group isn’t getting the full gains because of their foot position," says an article on Greatist, titled Standing Strong: What Foot Position Means for Exercise Condition.

There is also the case of overtraining the quads. Because it is a front-facing muscle, they get more attention when it comes to body aesthetics. The quads are also stronger, with hamstrings usually having between 50-80% of the strength that the quads have. Which is why in something like the push-based leg press, the quads become primary movers. But care must be taken to not become quad-dominant. This is where variations like the high and wide leg press come in. It’s about balancing the stimulus to the hamstrings, which is an antagonist muscle to the quadriceps.

Another brilliant version of the leg press can be done using a bench and the smith machine. Place the bench on a 45 degree incline and the bar high enough for you to wedge the middle part of your foot under it while raising your legs. Do not use weight that makes it difficult to maneuver the bar and use safety locks on the sides of the machine. There will obviously be a limited range of motion when the angle is more acute, but it’s enough to isolate the hamstrings a little more than one can on the leg press machine. This is an advanced move though, and must be done with precaution, especially for the lower back.

Adding a set of two of these hamstring-focussed exercises will help solve muscle imbalances and take some load away from the quads, which are usually the most worked muscles in any lower body exercise whether it’s the most basic squat or the most advanced lunge. Runners can try them to become less quad dominant, very much like in any other sport.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator and writer.

