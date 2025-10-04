Get your hamstrings working a little extra with these leg press variations

Another brilliant version of the leg press can be done using a bench and the smith machine. Place the bench on a 45 degree incline and the bar high enough for you to wedge the middle part of your foot under it while raising your legs. Do not use weight that makes it difficult to maneuver the bar and use safety locks on the sides of the machine. There will obviously be a limited range of motion when the angle is more acute, but it’s enough to isolate the hamstrings a little more than one can on the leg press machine. This is an advanced move though, and must be done with precaution, especially for the lower back.