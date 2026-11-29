Front squat

Popular in the world of crossfit, the front squat shifts the barbell from the back to your shoulders to the front. It is a great way to focus on quad strength because your torso has to be upright, shifting demand to the quads. Even the knees travel further, which allows you to have a reduced hinge at the hips, making it easier for beginners. “Front squats are the preferential beginner’s barbell exercise in comparison to back squats. This is because they allow a deeper squat for those with less mobility and help maintain an upright torso,” says an article on Men’s Health titled Learn how to do front squats to fire up your quads and power up your core.