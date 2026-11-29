The quadriceps are one of the body’s largest muscle groups, and yet they don’t function as a single unit. They are divided into the rectus femoris (middle and front part), vastus lateralis (outer side), vastus medialis (inner side) and vastus intermedius (behind the rectus femoris). Most lower-body compound exercises, such as squats and leg presses, distribute the load across multiple muscles, including the glutes, hamstrings and quads. But if you’re looking to focus more on quad development, then they need to be isolated without overloading your lower back.