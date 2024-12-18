Understanding the silent struggle of expectant fathers
SummaryBecoming a father can be an emotional rollercoaster ride filled with irrational fears and looming responsibilities. Experts share advice on how to embark on the journey joyfully
For years, Sahil and Prerna had yearned for a child, and when the news finally arrived, it was a dream come true. But amidst the initial euphoria, a quiet storm brewed within Sahil. As the pregnancy progressed, he found himself worrying about the life ahead, identities shifting, and dealing with Prerna's mood swings. Mohit, another father-to-be, was a different kind of anxious. Financial worries gnawed at him, and the fear of losing his freedom loomed large. His body reacted to the stress, manifesting in sleepless nights, pounding headaches and an unsettled stomach.