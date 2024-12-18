Understanding the silent struggle of expectant fathers

Pregnancy blues in fathers

Couvade Syndrome is a fascinating phenomenon that some men go through during pregnancy. In this condition, they experience physical symptoms associated with pregnancy, mirroring those of their partner. These include hormonal changes that can affect their mood and behaviour, weight gain, and also nausea. “Couvade Syndrome is entirely natural for men where they find themselves dealing with empathy, hormonal fluctuations or changes influenced by their partner's pregnancy," says Palshetkar. The reason for this is unknown, but it is most likely due to stress and the psychological aspect of empathy, adds Athwani.