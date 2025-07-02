Why Faith Kipyegon’s attempt at the sub-4-minute mile matters

Last Thursday Simta Sharma stayed up till 11.30pm, uncharacteristically glued to the television. Despite an early start the next morning, the Bengaluru-based 36-year-old software professional was not going to miss it. Martin Owens, head coach at Odisha Reliance Foundation High Performance Centre, who was in Europe traveling with his athletes that day, too was keeping a close eye on what was happening in Paris that evening. Breaking 4 was, after all, the biggest moonshot in the world of athletics this year where 34-year-old Faith Kipyegon, Kenya’s triple Olympic gold medallist and world record holder in 1,500m and the mile (1,600m), was attempting to become the first woman to run a mile under 4 minutes.

Also Read | Looking for a date? Head to a run club

Breaking4, Nike’s brand new campaign to break another time barrier, comes on the back of the success of its Breaking2 project in which multiple Olympic medallist Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya became the first man ever to run a marathon in under 2 hours under controlled conditions in Vienna in 2019.

BREAKING THE BARRIER

Sharma, a recreational runner with multiple podium finishes in long distance races ranging from 10km to the full marathon, wasn’t sure if Kipyegon would be able to pull off the feat but she found enough inspiration in the fact that the athlete was even attempting it. “To know that a woman is breaking a big barrier and can run as fast as or faster than men motivates me and makes me happy. It shows I can do more and achieve better times in my races. I was really rooting for her," says Sharma. Owens, owing to his greater experience in elite athletics than Sharma, knew it was a long shot but all the same thought the mere attempt to break the 4-minute mile barrier for women was significant. The first man to run a mile under 4 minutes was Roger Banister, who ran a mile in 3 minutes 59.40 seconds in 1954.

On Thursday in Paris, Kipyegon went faster than she ever has and completed the mile in 4 minutes 6.42 seconds, about a second faster than her own world record of 4 minutes 7.64 seconds. “It was a phenomenal performance to run 4.06… really outstanding… but it shows how difficult it is. Faith did exceptionally well but we still have a long way to go," says Owens. Breaking the 4-minute barrier for women will be a historic moment, feel Sharma and Owens. “When Banister did it, it was a big deal because people didn’t think it was possible. He showed it could be done and once that psychological barrier was overcome, a lot of people ran a mile under 4 minutes," notes Owens.

“For women [breaking the 4-minute mile] shows that women’s athletics and sports is getting on par with men and that the world is no longer patronising women about them being the weaker, fairer sex. If a woman bags a 4-minute mile, it puts her ahead of a lot of very good male runners," says Owens explaining the significance of Kipyegon’s attempt. “Women in India need to see some positive role models and I think Faith would be a very good role model for young Indian women to get out there and participate in athletics."

Also Read | Olympic sports tech: Get ready to run in super shoes designed for champs

BRAND VALUE

While achieving the 4-minute mile is undoubtedly a huge landmark for women’s sports, many also see this as a strategic marketing move by Nike given that the sports brand developed new shoes, an aerodynamic skinsuit and a 3D printed sports bra to help Kipyegon. After all, Nike’s Breaking2 attempt immediately led to a huge demand for carbon plate-powered road running shoes despite the hefty price tag. Owens is quick to point out that track spikes are unlikely to lead to much demand or sales as was the case with road running shoes but “it makes for a great story." Given the slowing profits and the stiff competition that the brand has been facing from new brands such as On and Hoka One One, Nike is badly in need of a great story that can improve its fortunes, relevance and sales.

But Nike is probably looking at innovation, design evolution and sales too. The upper of the prototype spikes that Kipyegon wore for her effort in Paris weighs just 3 grams. That material could potentially appear in Nike’s other race day shoes soon. The 3D printed bra and skin suit are what Sharma is already eyeing if they can actually help her improve her race timings. Talking of timings, Owens has no doubt that a woman will pull off a 4-minute mile.

“It will be a significant milestone in the history of athletics when that does happen and it will happen. Faith did exceptionally well but we still have got a long way to go," says Owens, relieved for now that the new technology used in shoes, apparel and modern day race tracks doesn’t make athletic achievement that easy.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

Also Read | How Devarao Choudhari became the fastest Indian at the Comrades Marathon