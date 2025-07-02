Why Faith Kipyegon’s attempt at the sub-4-minute mile matters

BREAKING THE BARRIER

Sharma, a recreational runner with multiple podium finishes in long distance races ranging from 10km to the full marathon, wasn’t sure if Kipyegon would be able to pull off the feat but she found enough inspiration in the fact that the athlete was even attempting it. “To know that a woman is breaking a big barrier and can run as fast as or faster than men motivates me and makes me happy. It shows I can do more and achieve better times in my races. I was really rooting for her," says Sharma. Owens, owing to his greater experience in elite athletics than Sharma, knew it was a long shot but all the same thought the mere attempt to break the 4-minute mile barrier for women was significant. The first man to run a mile under 4 minutes was Roger Banister, who ran a mile in 3 minutes 59.40 seconds in 1954.