All you need to know about ‘fibremaxxing’

Protein is passé. In 2026, the nutritional trend the world is obsessed with is ‘fibremaxxing’. The term is self-explanatory: you max out on fibre by including fibre-rich foods or supplements in your diet. As with most trends these days, it is fuelled by social media and Gen Z, which is why you are seeing more people posting pictures of bean bowls, chia puddings, lentil salads and whole-grain meals. “Fibremaxxing’s popularity is driven by social media wellness trends, a growing awareness of gut health and research linking fibre intake with reduced risk of chronic diseases,” notes Ruchika Jain, head dietician, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Acknowledging that fibremaxxing is a trend, Cult Fit nutrition expert Chaitanya Vijay Yerawadekar contends that this particular one is powered by a true public health problem. “A majority of adults consume less fibre than recommended owing to modern diets that are heavily biased towards refined grains and ultra-processed foods. So, fibremaxxing becomes less about a fad and more about filling a longstanding nutritional void,” says Yerawadekar.

For decades, fibre was mostly noted for helping prevent constipation. Remember Isabgol? Latest research, however, shows that its advantages go far beyond digestive health. Dietary fibre is needed to ensure upkeep of our metabolism and gut.

Besides aiding the gut by inducing bowel movements, fibre also acts as a prebiotic to feed the good gut bacteria and assists in regulating our blood sugar levels by slowing the rate of glucose absorption. It also assists our bodies in maintaining balanced fats in our bloodstream through the binding of bile acids. “A 2019 study published in the Lancet journal found that those who consumed 25–29 grams dietary fibre per day, reported a substantially lower incidence of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer compared to those who did not,” says Yerawadekar.

Although fibre has its advantages, increasing its consumption can cause many problems. “Excessive fibre intake, especially when increased rapidly, can cause bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, constipation or diarrhoea, and reduced absorption of minerals like iron or zinc. Very high fibre without enough fluids may worsen digestive issues. Gradual increases with adequate hydration are important,” warns Jain.

The best way to increase your fibre intake is to do it gradually. Yerawadekar suggests adding fibre by approximately 5 grams a week for the digestive system to acclimatise. The recommended daily intake of fibre for an adult is 25-30 grams, and this should be derived from our diet, including vegetables, fruits, legumes, grains, nuts, and seeds, advises Bhakti Samant, chief dietician at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Simple modifications to your daily diet such as choosing whole grain breads instead of white bread, including a cup of lentils or beans or adding a vegetable in every meal will make sure you have enough fibre without having to turn to supplements.