All you need to know about the viral trend of fibremaxxing
The new buzzword among wellness aficionados is about stacking up meals with fibre-rich foods with the goal to improve gut health and metabolic vitality
There’s a new buzzword taking over global wellness conversations: Fibremaxxing. While it first gained traction in international digital spaces, the trend is now catching on in India, driven by social media and a growing tribe of nutrition-forward creators and wellness professionals. Unlike fleeting fads, fibremaxxing is rooted in real science, and it might just be the shift we need in a world obsessed with protein, macros, and fat loss.