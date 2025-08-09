All you need to know about the viral trend of fibremaxxing

I believe longevity is rooted in balance and fibre is one of its most essential pillars. It supports hormone regulation, especially estrogen clearance in women. It also aids insulin sensitivity, helping manage blood sugar levels more effectively. Fibre also fuels gut microbes that play a central role in immunity, nutrient absorption, inflammation, and even how we respond to stress. And in an era of ultra-processed food, fibre improves metabolic flexibility – our body’s ability to shift between burning fat and carbs efficiently.