FIFA World Cup: How footballers track fitness and manage mid-game nutrition

The Fifa World Cup has proven all doubters wrong and despite the sky-high ticket prices, the demand picked up once the action started. All of this is thanks to the electric atmosphere in the stadium that the fans create in the stands and the footballing magic that the players create on the pitch — loads of goals, multiple superstars including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane firing on all cylinders setting off a Golden Boot race for the ages and debutants such as Cape Verde and Curacao scripting history with their resilient performances filled with pride, the perfect heart-warming underdog story, and refusing to back down against footballing royalty including Spain and Uruguay.
The Fifa World Cup has proven all doubters wrong and despite the sky-high ticket prices, the demand picked up once the action started. All of this is thanks to the electric atmosphere in the stadium that the fans create in the stands and the footballing magic that the players create on the pitch — loads of goals, multiple superstars including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane firing on all cylinders setting off a Golden Boot race for the ages and debutants such as Cape Verde and Curacao scripting history with their resilient performances filled with pride, the perfect heart-warming underdog story, and refusing to back down against footballing royalty including Spain and Uruguay.
Beyond all the great football stories, there is innovation at play too. The official Adidas Trionda balls being used at the tournament contain a motion sensor chip and have to be charged. The balls capture data 500 times per second and transmit positional data that help video assistant referees (VAR) improve decision-making and is also used in the semi-automated offside system. And, of course, there is AI at play too but that’s for another day.
Beyond all the great football stories, there is innovation at play too. The official Adidas Trionda balls being used at the tournament contain a motion sensor chip and have to be charged. The balls capture data 500 times per second and transmit positional data that help video assistant referees (VAR) improve decision-making and is also used in the semi-automated offside system. And, of course, there is AI at play too but that’s for another day.
Some innovation has come into ensuring player welfare, fitness and recovery too while some tried and tested technology is also being used to keep the footballing heroes game ready. Here’s how the footballers are recovering, tracking their readiness and managing mid-game nutrition.
Formula 1-style cooling vests: The United States of America has a good and proper summer season with high temperatures and high humidity. Adidas has borrowed a cooling system containing Phase Change Material (PCM) gel it created for Formula 1 drivers and given it to footballers strutting out in the Three Stripes kits. The vest has several small pockets filled with the PCM gel and worn over the jersey. The players then put on a jacket on top that acts as insulation. These cooling vests together with the insulating jacket can lower body temperatures by up to 13°C. This is exactly what we need for daily wear in India.
Tracking smart tops: Almost every player at this World Cup wears a black sports bra-like top underneath the team jersey. That’s a top that houses a small pebble-sized tracking unit. The smart vest tracks everything from player speed, position on pitch, every touch on the ball, fatigue levels, recovery, heart rate… almost everything you can think of. Data gathered from these advanced trackers help coaches devise tactics, fathom player readiness, match fitness and plan match selections and substitutions, among other things. Several Indian club teams and some football academies also use this technology. The two biggest brands supplying this technology are StatSports and Catapult.
Whoop: The screen-less, which is now facing a new challenge from the just launched Google FitBit Air, was banned at the Australian Open but has made a comeback at the world’s biggest sporting event. So much so that Whoop is one of the trackers that players are allowed to wear in-game in an otherwise strict no-accessories and no-jewelry policy of football. Erling Haaland’s Whoop on his bicep has made an appearance every single time he has punched the air after scoring a goal. The entire England team is wearing Whoop throughout the World Cup to monitor their strain, sleep and recovery.
Oura Ring: The Finnish-American brand Oura surprised the fitness world when it launched the Oura Ring 5 in early June, especially as it had launched Ring 4 towards the end of 2024. Then it all made sense when Team USA rocked up for their training camp sporting the latest Oura Ring 5. Oura Ring is the official wearable of US Soccer and will be integrated across all its national teams to support athletes, coaches and staff. US Soccer says that the Oura Ring provides biometric insights into recovery, readiness and overall wellbeing to guide daily training, optimise recovery, and sharpen competition preparation.
Nutrition gels: Once limited to marathoners, nutrition gels have become the darling of all sports that involve lots of running for long periods of time. Today, it is a common sight to spot tennis players tear a sachet and squeeze the carb-heavy gel into their mouths between games. Plenty of footballers are doing the same during break of play during this World Cup. Timely intake of carbs ensure energy levels do not dip mid-game and hence performances don’t suffer.
Ice baths and Cryotherapy: Days before the opening game of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, I got to walk through the entire stadium including the pitch and team dressing rooms at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo. Both dressing rooms had a dedicated recovery zone complete with an ice bath. The ice bath is a standard inclusion in most big stadiums and this year’s World Cup venues are no exception as ice bath has become a staple of post-game recovery among professional sportspersons. Many teams are also using cryotherapy pods to speed up recovery because games come quick and fast at the football World Cup. The cold exposure reduces swelling and muscle damage.
Sports and deep tissue massage: Some things just don’t go out of fashion. Every team includes a sports physio who works closely with massage therapists. All the little niggles, knocks, muscle tightness and knots and lactic acid build-up that footballers suffer from after training sessions and games are fixed by the nimble hands of a massage therapist. Sports and deep tissue massages increase blood flow to the muscles, flushes out lactic acid and speed up recovery.
Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.