Why ACL injuries are more common in women: The hidden hormonal factor
SummaryIndian women are facing a hidden risk of ACL tears—and it’s not just about bad technique or weak muscles. Hormones play a much bigger role than you think
It’s fascinating how different human bodies can be in the ways they function. Having played, watched, and worked in sport, I’ve seen a fair share of my male friends go through serious knee injuries. Of these, an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear is the most dreaded one, with meniscus tears of varying degrees a close second. While an ACL is mostly a sporting injury, it can also strike without any warning. This is due to recurring stress on the ligament which causes it to lose its elasticity. The most common example given is thinking of the ligament as a stretched-out rubber band.
But until I came across a friend’s experience with an ACL tear, the thought that these could be linked to factors that went beyond the trauma, force or a sudden twist during an injury or a movement never crossed the mind. Nupur D’souza, 38, tore her ACL in 2020 during the lockdown while dancing at home. Despite living an active lifestyle in Goa which includes playing frisbee, hiking and regular gym work, she heard the dreaded snap or pop sound that a torn ligament makes.