Why ACL injuries are more common in women: The hidden hormonal factor

“Tendons and ligaments are made up of collagen—the predominant one being type one collagen. Estrogen is directly responsible in this collagen synthesis, and hence vital for tendons and ligaments," says Sundararajan. He explains that it is important to understand the structure of ligaments and tendons. Ligaments are a taut structure and the tendons can stretch a bit more than them, so they’re a little less strong. Sinew is what gives strength to ligaments and tendons. “And this happens due to the crosslinking of collagen and is majorly because of an enzyme which—here’s the catch—is inhibited by estrogen. So estrogen is actually responsible for weakening of the ligament and the tendon. This weakening means that the ligaments won’t be as taut as they’re supposed to be during a spike in this hormone and hence the predisposition to injuries," says Sundararajan.