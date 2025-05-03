Get the V-shape look: 2 Back Day strength workouts that will transform your lats
SummaryMost gym-goers train their chest and shoulders hard—but if you’re not giving your back enough targeted love, you’re missing out on both injury prevention and that elusive V-shape
There is no shame in admitting that going to the gym is not just about strength and fitness, aesthetics also plays a part. After all, who doesn’t want to be fit and look good? That is the reason why people work on the chest, arms, and the shoulders a little harder than some other muscles. But there is another larger group of muscles which is relatively harder to exercise, but is absolutely key—whether it’s for functional fitness or for the tapered look that it gives. These are the back muscles.
There are a few ways of looking at the effect of working on your back. One is the obvious benefit to the muscles surrounding the spine—you get to strengthen an area that is susceptible to a number of non-impact injuries. One might injure the back while literally doing nothing. Or doing something as simple as sleeping in an awkward position.