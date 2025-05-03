Get the V-shape look: 2 Back Day strength workouts that will transform your lats

There is no shame in admitting that going to the gym is not just about strength and fitness, aesthetics also plays a part. After all, who doesn’t want to be fit and look good? That is the reason why people work on the chest, arms, and the shoulders a little harder than some other muscles. But there is another larger group of muscles which is relatively harder to exercise, but is absolutely key—whether it’s for functional fitness or for the tapered look that it gives. These are the back muscles.

There are a few ways of looking at the effect of working on your back. One is the obvious benefit to the muscles surrounding the spine—you get to strengthen an area that is susceptible to a number of non-impact injuries. One might injure the back while literally doing nothing. Or doing something as simple as sleeping in an awkward position.

The other aspect is about looking cut. The back muscles are linked to the shoulder and often lean to definition. And the last one is making the back look wider. This is what gives a V-shape to the body. And it is this last part that is toughest to achieve.

This is mostly due to how difficult it is to isolate the latissimus dorsi muscles, or the lats. In a an article I wrote for Lounge in 2023 on isolation exercises for back and shoulders, I mentioned two exercises that can help achieve this isolation. You’d need a cable machine for both.

The exercises are lat prayers and the kneeling single-arm pulldown. While these are slightly advanced, there are simpler exercises to achieve the same effect. These are nothing entirely new, but the tried and tested ones with a slight twist.

Jeremy Ethier, who is one of my favourite resources for solid science-backed training, consulted a biomechanics expert on his YouTube channel recently, to discuss why it is easier to get a stronger back than a wider back. The expert, Kassem Hanson, studied biophysics and has been in the fitness industry for two decades. Hanson says in the video that many exercises that might feel like lat exercises, are actually working the shoulders as well. What this does is that your target muscle doesn’t get the full attention that it needs.

“There are so many exercises that can extend the shoulder, you might be leaving the lats with four, five, six, ten, twelve reps still in the tank," he says. Choosing the exercise means dividing the lats into lower and upper sections. It is the lower ones which usually need more work.

Which brings us to the narrow version of the lat pulldown. You can choose from a neutral grip attachment, an underhand shoulder width grip on the regular attachment, or a single arm pull down as well, with one of the cable machine attachments to do this, but the key lies in making sure the lower lats are doing the work, and not the arms.

According to Muscularstrength.com in a piece which compares wide grip and narrow grip pull-downs, the latter “will activate more of the lower lats, and while the overhand-grip provides a better stretch, the underhand-grip provides a far superior flex or contraction of the lats at the bottom of the movement. This is because the ROM when using an underhand-grip will allow you to bring the bar all the way down to the top of your rib-cage." Part of the work of this part of the back is not just bringing the arm down, but also depressing the scapula, and therein lies the key to making it work.

The other exercise is also a slight variation on an existing one, for which most gyms have a machine. This is the seated cable row and for the upper lats. Usually this has the narrow grip attachment already on it. Use the same move, but instead of leaning back or staying straight, lean forward a bit even if it means sacrificing some of the heaviness.

While doing this, make sure you are pulling your arms towards your hips rather than forcing them to follow a straight traction. It’s worth reminding oneself here that this is why trainers usually say ‘follow the fibres’ of the muscle.

Jeff Cavaliere of Athlean-X fame adds another little tip to this exercise, which is the positioning of the wrists during the grip. “Start by bending your wrists back slightly. This prevents your forearms and wrist flexors from initiating the pulling movement, keeping the load on your back muscles. By maintaining your wrists in this bent-back position, you’ll force your lats to do more of the work. Focus on leading with your elbows as you row, which helps engage your lats and upper back muscles more effectively," he writes in an article on his website titled, How To Do Seated Cable Rows.

This does not mean you don’t do your usual back exercise like barbell rows and pull-ups and the wide grip versions of the aforementioned exercises. However, keeping a close eye on certain movements and focussing on them for one or two sets will give the lats the amount of hypertrophy they need to grow and get that wider look.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator, writer and podcaster.

