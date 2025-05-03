Get the V-shape look: 2 Back Day strength workouts that will transform your lats

Also Read How to shock your muscles into becoming bigger and stronger

According to Muscularstrength.com in a piece which compares wide grip and narrow grip pull-downs, the latter “will activate more of the lower lats, and while the overhand-grip provides a better stretch, the underhand-grip provides a far superior flex or contraction of the lats at the bottom of the movement. This is because the ROM when using an underhand-grip will allow you to bring the bar all the way down to the top of your rib-cage." Part of the work of this part of the back is not just bringing the arm down, but also depressing the scapula, and therein lies the key to making it work.